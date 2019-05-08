Pawcatuck - John P. Pereira, Jr., 83, beloved husband for 63 years of Carmelia (Leandro) Pereira, of Elizabeth Dr., Pawcatuck, passed away at his home Monday, May 6, 2019.



Born in St. Michael, Azores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Irene and John P. Pereira, Sr.



John was the owner and operator of John Pereira Plumbing and Heating and a communicant of St. Michael Church. He was an avid fisherman as well as a Benfica soccer fan who was also an accomplished soccer player in his younger days.



Combining his talent as a builder with his devotion to his family, John proudly built several homes for his children. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be deeply missed by his family.



He leaves behind his loving wife Carmelia and their four children, Carmelia Pereira-Occhialini of Griswold, Suzanne Leandro of Warwick, R.I. and, Jeannie Riley and John P. Pereira, III, both of Pawcatuck. John is also survived by his sister Irene Currier of East Providence, R.I.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck.



For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 8, 2019