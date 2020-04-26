Home

John Patrick Cody


1950 - 2020
John Patrick Cody Obituary
Mystic - John Patrick Cody, 70, of Mystic died of natural causes Thursday, April 16, 2020. He is survived by his longtime companion and significant other, Linda Cernak.

He was born in Quincy, Mass. St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1950, the son of John Edmund and Patricia (Wynne) Cody. He grew up in Ledyard, graduating from Ledyard High School in 1968, where he was a Star 3 sport athlete competing in baseball, basketball, and cross country. He still has records in cross-country that have not been broken since 1967. He graduated from UCONN in 1972 where he was a member of the cross-country team for four years and captain for two years. He attended law school in California.

Cody was a tradesman with the Longshoreman Union and was very proud of the year he spent in Antarctica building the Science Dome in McMurdo. He worked for FEMA and with the Laborer's Union and the Longshoreman Union in New London. He also helped build the waterfall in Mohegan Sun Casino.

Cody loved all clubs and associations, such as the German Club, the Portuguese Club, the Polish Club and the Royal Rooters. He was an avid sports fan, especially for all the Boston teams, the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots and also UCONN Men's and Women's basketball.

In addition to Linda, he is survived by his sisters, Donna Linda and Patty; his brother William; as well as nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.

Anyone in Mystic who knew "The Codeman" knew what a lively, fun character he was for many years, and he will be sorely missed by all.

All services will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Mystic Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic CT 06355 or www.mysticseaport.org.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020
