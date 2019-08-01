|
Simpsonville, S.C. - John "Patrick" Fetherston, 33, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Douglasville, Ga. He was born in Greenfield, Mass. to parents Noah Fetherston of Simpsonville, S.C. and Katy Fetherston of Groton Long Point.
Patrick was a natural athlete and spent many early years traveling the east coast from Washington D.C. to Canada to play competitive ice hockey. He also excelled in baseball, football, and lacrosse, but never lost his love for the ice. He was known for being quiet yet kind and generous, and always up for an adventure. He grew up spending many carefree summers with his family in Groton Long Point. Patrick enlisted in the Marine Corps at the beginning of the Iraq war and graduated boot camp at Paris Island, S.C. Patrick attained a degree in Culinary Arts at Johnson and Wales in Charlotte, N.C. His talent for cooking led him to pursue a career as a chef in some of the world's most renowned restaurants including the three star Michelin restaurant "The Fat Duck" in England under the direction of Heston Blumenthal, and later in New York City at Le Bernadine, Gilt, and Per Se. Patrick also shared his passion for food with those less fortunate than him, spending many Christmas and Thanksgiving days as a volunteer serving meals to the homeless at various soup kitchens across the country. He also obtained a CDL license in 2016 that allowed him to travel the country driving coast to coast. In his free time, he found solitude and peace in fishing and golf.
Patrick attended Baptist churches in Buffalo as well as Brookwood Church in Greenville, S.C. where he accepted Christ into his life.
Patrick will always be remembered for his courage, persistence, and tenacity in accomplishing his goals despite battling many years with an ongoing illness. Sadly, he succumbed to his illness despite many years of seeking treatment to manage a condition that has no cure. His life was ended too early and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Patrick is survived by his grandmother, Vivian Sokoll of Westport, Mass.; and his sister, Amy Fanton and her husband Fernando Fanton of London, England.
A private funeral for family only will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, in Woodstock, CT where Patrick will be laid to rest near his paternal grandfather, John Kinder Fetherston.
Published in The Day on Aug. 1, 2019