John Paul Fratoni
1941 - 2020
Preston - John Paul Fratoni, 79, of Preston, beloved husband of 58 years to Beatrice (Lavoie) Fratoni, passed away May 24, 2020, in Hartford Hospital. John was born in Norwich April 19, 1941, to the late Paul and Elizabetta (Bonomi) Fratoni.

John was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Norwich Free Academy in 1959. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 through 1963, earning the rank of Lance Corporal. After his service, John attended Johnson and Wales in Providence, R.I. and worked at Allegheny/U.S. Air/American Airlines for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He ended his career at Mohegan Sun Casino, working seven years as a coin department supervisor and an additional seven years in human resources.

John was an active member of the Preston community. He coached Preston Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, and Preston Pee Wee Football, St. Catherine's CYO Basketball Team and was a member of the Eastern Connecticut Board of Approved Baseball Umpires. John served as Chairman of Preston Parks and Recreation and was a member of the Board of Education in Preston. He was recognized for his many years of volunteer and fundraising work at St. Bernard High School and was a three-year member of St. Bernard Board of Education on the Building and Grounds Committee, under the supervision of Msgr. Gadarowski. Those who met John knew him to be a trustworthy, pleasant, fair and honest person who was always there to support his community.

Whether he was coaching on the sidelines, watching his favorite teams (Yankees and UConn women's basketball) dominate on the television, or supporting his children's and grandchildren's athletic pursuits, sports were an integral part of John's life. At every sporting event John could always be seen in the stands with Bea cheering on his children and grandchildren. They were involved in wrestling, baseball, cheerleading, tennis, cross-country, volleyball, basketball and soccer.

John is survived by his loving wife Bea Fratoni; sons, Michael (Susan) and Paul (Tammy) Fratoni; daughter Debra (Kevin Jaskiewicz); five grandchildren, Kristin, Marissa and Evan Fratoni, and Brielle and Gwendolyn Fratoni Jaskiewicz; brother Alfred Fratoni; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Shaye Noelle Fratoni Jaskiewicz; sister, Teresa Wilcox; and brothers, Anthony and George Fratoni. He was a devoted, caring and proud husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed dearly by his family and all who knew him.

Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family will hold a private service. The Guillot Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006.

Published in The Day on May 30, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Bea & Family,
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ron & Bev
Friend
May 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Fratoni family.
Ken Lamothe
Friend
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to John P. Fratoni Family and friends
I'm sure he will be missed
I worked with John at TF Green Airport Providence Rhode Island
for many years Allegheny US Air US Airways he was a great guy
Enjoyed seeing him at work we all had a wonderful time
after he retired I never heard much other than he went to work for the casino
A lot of great people retired the same time it was never the same
once again my deepest sympathy to all this family and friends
A wonderful story about John P. Fratoni
Jim Denice US Airways
James Denice
Coworker
May 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. We worked together at Mohegan Sun for many years. He was one of the nicest people and was such a pleasure to work with. We shared the same birthday and would wish each other birthday greetings. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Brenda Schafer-Libera
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. John was a very nice man, a pleasure to work with, and the ideal representative of the Mohegan Sun employee culture.
Don Sikorski
Friend
May 29, 2020
MY FAMILY AND I WERE LONG TIME FRIENDS WITH JOHN'S FAMILY. WE ALL HAVE MEMORIES OF HIM. GOD BE WITH YOU JOHN. WE ARE PRAYING FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. SAY HELLO TO BOYD.
GLORIA COHENOUR
Friend
May 29, 2020
ur deepest condolences to your family. Mr Fratoni was a very sweet man and will be missed. Much love and thought is with you and yours❤
Lisa (gage) pementil
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Bea and Family,
Im so very sorry to hear about the passing of John. I cant say enough about him. He was a pleasure to work with and to know. He was one of the nicest people Ive ever known and a good friend. I will miss him forever. My sincerest condolences to you and your family. May God rest hi soul.
Mary Signorino
Friend
May 29, 2020
Rest easy my friend, Im glad I knew you for my nine years at Mohegan Sun you were an amazing supervisor amazing person to talk to and get advice from you were just an all-around amazing man and you will be missed by everybody that you came in contact with. We had so much fun working in the coin Dept on a daily basis and you where always there to help anybody in need of advice
Brenda ( Vasington)
Friend
May 29, 2020
My condolences and deepest sympathy. You are in our prayers.
Jeanne (Patenaude) Fraioli
Friend
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the Fratoni family. Based on his love of family and many contributions to the community that you have described, he lived a full live and contributed in so many ways. What an example for all of us to follow. May God grant you peace.
Tom Cambron
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Bea, I am so sorry for your loss. John was one of the nicest man I ever worked with. I do remember him coming over to my desk and telling me I couldn't go on vacation, because no one could make the coffee right. I made up 5 prepackage bags and put them in the fridge for him. He always made me smile.C
Cathy Levin
Coworker
May 29, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Bea and the Fratoni Family for their great loss.
Michelle (St. George) Wetmore
Michelle Wetmore
May 28, 2020
Sending our condolences to the Fratoni family. He was always a warm, genuine, and friendly man. May God hold him in the palm of his hand.
Jaskiewicz Family
Friend
May 28, 2020
..We are sad to learn of Mr Fratoni's passing. He was a neighbor for 43 years, and any time I ran into him during those years, he was always pleasant. May faith be a comfort to his grieving family.
Mark, Ann and John O'Neill
Neighbor
