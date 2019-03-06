Stonington - John Paul Ligos, Jr., 85, of Stonington, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019. John was born in Mount Holly, New Jersey Oct.10, 1933. He grew up in Trenton, N.J. and graduated from Trenton High in 1951. John attended Seaton Hall University and Rider College. In 1956, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.



During his military service his interest in photography intensified. After his discharge he returned to Trenton and started taking night courses in photography. When a position opened in the photo department at the Bucks County Currier. John immediately applied. He was hired and thus began his photography career.



John worked as a photographer for the Bucks County Currier in Levittown, Pa. and eventually became Chief Photographer of their sister paper, The Burlington County Times in N.J.



In 1969, the New London Day offered John a position in their newly developing department of professional photographers. He accepted and moved his family to Connecticut. John retired from The Day in 1990. In a recent Day article, Todd Gipstein had a quote, "Photography is a gift you give yourself that you share with other people." This was absolutely true of John. His photography was one of the ways in which he defined himself.



Photography was not his only interest. John considered himself a visual person. He loved live theater, music, movies, museums, art galleries, and travel. This visual concept was often reflected in the detail given to his personal attire and style. He was a well-known figure at antique shops and flea markets. His favorite saying was "Going into an antique shop is similar to a museum. You will usually observe something you have never seen before, learn some interesting fact of history, and see beautiful objects."



John is survived by his wife, Laryn Frazer Ligos; their son, Jason and wife Martha; daughter, Tara Crea and husband George; and grandchildren, Brendon and Nichole Ligos.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, hospicesect.org, or to Granite Street Theater, Renaissance City Theater, Inc, Granite Street, Westerly RI 02891.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family. Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary