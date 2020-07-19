1/
John Peter Cammarata
1940 - 2020
Waterford - John Peter Cammarata, 80, of Waterford died June 20, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born June 18, 1940, in Queens, N.Y. to John J. and Lillian Johnson Cammarata.

John married the former Judith Marion; she survives him. He graduated from The City College of New York; and served in the U.S. Navy. John worked as a commercial builder and was a longtime volunteer at the Garde Arts Center as an usher.

Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Services will be held at a later date. For more on John and donation information, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Day on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
