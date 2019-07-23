Norwich - John Peter Tauro, 87, passed away July 20, 2019, at his home after a long illness.



He was born Oct. 30, 1931, the son of Luigi and Vita Rose (Antonicille) Tauro. He was a first generation Italian American and very proud of his heritage.



John attended local schools and the Norwich Free Academy graduating with the class of 1950. He attended Eastern Military Academy in Cold Harbor, Long Island, N.Y. He then accepted an athletic scholarship to The Citadel; received a Bachelor of Arts degree and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army in 1955.



December 21, 1956, he married Mary Fran Maine in El Paso, Texas. She survives him. He returned to Connecticut and taught for 35 years at N.F.A., eventually becoming Chairman of the Science Department. He received a Master of Science from the University of Connecticut, Master of Science from Union College and a PHD from Syracuse University. He was Adjunct Instructor of Chemistry at the University of Connecticut, also taught at Three Rivers and Mitchell College.



John served as Liaison Coordinator for Project Oceanology. He received the Outstanding Chemistry Instructor from the Chemical Industry Council, the Noyes Foundation Award for services to school, community and excellence in teaching, Varsity N letter for meritorious service to athletic teams and eight National Science Foundation Awards. At N.F.A. he served as an Assistant Football and Track Coach and as an Advisor to the Varsity N Club and Senior Class. He was very proud that he was instrumental in the acceptance of the first female athletes into the N Club.



In recent years he enjoyed winters in St. Croix with many friends and family. John was an avid skier, tennis and football player.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Rosemary Rosenthal (Nathan), Dr. John Tauro (Cherie), Dr. Randy Tauro; four grandchildren, John Christopher Crabbe, Gabriella, Peter and Alena Tauro; and two brothers-in-law, Jesse and Russ Maine and their families; two nieces, Lynn Hubbard and Joyce Wojnar; and one cousin Christina Spiluski. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Nina Marino.



The family would like to thank the aides and nurses for the excellent care that made it possible for John to remain home.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. John P. Tauro Scholarship, NFA Foundation, 321 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com. Published in The Day on July 23, 2019