|
|
Waterford - John Pezzolesi, 92, of Waterford passed away, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was born in Fano, Italy, Jan. 19, 1928, the son of Adolfo and Amelia Carnaroli Pezzolesi. He was the husband of Carol Pezzolesi who predeceased him.
Mr. Pezzolesi was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army, where he earned two Bronze Stars. He was a true American Hero. He then worked as a mason with the Barney Construction Company for over 35 years.
He loved living most of his life on the Niantic River. He then lived on Pleasure Beach and enjoyed walks on the beach and taking care of his dogs Maverick and Goose. He was a great cook, and his family enjoyed his Sunday dinners.
He is survived by three sons, Carlo Pezzolesi, wife Ingela of Poulsbo, Wash., Justin Pezzolesi, wife Kristin of Waterford, and Todd Pezzolesi of Waterford. He has five grandchildren, Grant, Alexandra, Justin "LJ", Dante and Gianni.
We will always be grateful of his memories, colorful comments, and watching Curb Your Enthusiasm with the family at night. Luv ya Babo.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Jordan Cemetery. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to share a memory or condolence with his family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 9, 2020