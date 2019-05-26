Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
John Phillip Sousa Sr.


John Phillip Sousa Sr. Obituary
New London - John Phillip Sousa, Sr., 66, of New London, died unexpectedly May 23, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London after falling ill at home. He was born in New London Feb. 8, 1953, the son of William H. Sousa, Sr. and Edith Elizabeth (Bradley) Sousa, and had recently been employed by Calamari's Recycling.

No funeral service is planned at this time.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019
