|
|
|
New London - John Phillip Sousa, Sr., 66, of New London, died unexpectedly May 23, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London after falling ill at home. He was born in New London Feb. 8, 1953, the son of William H. Sousa, Sr. and Edith Elizabeth (Bradley) Sousa, and had recently been employed by Calamari's Recycling.
No funeral service is planned at this time.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019
Read More