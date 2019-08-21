|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of a Dear Father & Grandfather JOHN "JACK" PLATT Who Passed Away August 21, 1976 We think of you in silence We often speak your name What would we give to hear your voice And see your face again. Those we love remain with us For love itself lives on And cherished memories never fade Because a loved one is gone. Those we love can never be More than a thought apart For as long as there is a memory You'll always live on in our hearts. Sadly Missed & Loved By, Jack & Rose, Shannon, Michael & Devon, Stacy, David, Rebecca & Tyler
Published in The Day on Aug. 21, 2019