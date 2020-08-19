Waterford - John Rae Dreger Sr., 80, of Waterford entered eternal life Aug. 17, 2020. He was born Nov. 14, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., the son of the late Louis and Adelaid (Rae) Dreger. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Kowalczyk) Dreger who survives him.



Mr. Dreger Sr. was a Coast Guard veteran retiring at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer after 33 years of service.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Interment with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Middletown.



A complete obit will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store