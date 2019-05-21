Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Reay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Reay Obituary
Westerly - John G. Reay, Sr., 88, beloved husband for 61 years of Janet (Mebert) Reay, of Plateau Road, Westerly, passed away at his home Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Born in Stonington, he was the son of the late Donald and Ada Reay.

John retired as a carpenter from Electric Boat in Groton and was the owner and operator of the Pawcatuck Chevron for many years. He was a former Golden Gloves Boxer.

A passionate gardener, John also enjoyed boating, fishing, and vacationing with his extended family in New Hampshire. He and Janet spent winters in their home in Melbourne, Fla. for 17 years. He loved babysitting his grandchildren and attending all of their sporting events.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his six children, Kenny Reay of Westerly, Kim Pierce LeClair of Bradford, Laura Reay Constantine of Ashaway, Sharon Slusser of Pa., and Linda and Donna Dutrumble, both of Conn. He was predeceased by his son, John G. Reay, Jr. John is the grandfather of twenty-one; the great grandfather of twenty-seven; and great-great grandfather of two. He was predeceased by his sister, Irene Hanson.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, 8A Church Street, Ashaway. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now