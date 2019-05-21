Westerly - John G. Reay, Sr., 88, beloved husband for 61 years of Janet (Mebert) Reay, of Plateau Road, Westerly, passed away at his home Sunday, May 19, 2019.



Born in Stonington, he was the son of the late Donald and Ada Reay.



John retired as a carpenter from Electric Boat in Groton and was the owner and operator of the Pawcatuck Chevron for many years. He was a former Golden Gloves Boxer.



A passionate gardener, John also enjoyed boating, fishing, and vacationing with his extended family in New Hampshire. He and Janet spent winters in their home in Melbourne, Fla. for 17 years. He loved babysitting his grandchildren and attending all of their sporting events.



In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his six children, Kenny Reay of Westerly, Kim Pierce LeClair of Bradford, Laura Reay Constantine of Ashaway, Sharon Slusser of Pa., and Linda and Donna Dutrumble, both of Conn. He was predeceased by his son, John G. Reay, Jr. John is the grandfather of twenty-one; the great grandfather of twenty-seven; and great-great grandfather of two. He was predeceased by his sister, Irene Hanson.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, 8A Church Street, Ashaway. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private.