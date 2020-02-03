Home

John "Jack" Rice

John "Jack" Rice Obituary
East Lyme - John "Jack" Rice, 82, of East Lyme, died Jan. 29, 2020, in Wallingford. He was the husband of Anne Rice, who predeceased him in 2004.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. The funeral procession will assemble at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. to be celebrated in St. Matthias Church with interment to follow in East Lyme Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2020
