Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Rice


1938 - 2020
John "Jack" Rice Obituary
East Lyme - John "Jack" Rice, 82, of East Lyme died Jan. 29, 2020, in Wallingford.

He was born in Waltham, Mass. April 22, 1938, the son of John and Catherine Smith Rice. He was the husband of Anne E. Rice who predeceased him Jan. 30, 2004.

Mr. Rice was retired, having been employed as a Pharmaceutical Representative for several companies. He was an avid gardener growing peonies and dahlias for his wife. His daughter also enjoyed their time together, growing sunflowers. Mr. Rice was a communicant of St. Matthias Church in East Lyme.

Jack was a longtime friend of Bill W, enjoying many years of the fellowship.

Survivors include his son John Rice of East Lyme; his daughter Mary W. Rice of East Lyme; including many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother William Rice; and three sisters, Eileen Putney, Patricia Rice and Jean Davidson; and his beloved German Shepherd Sabrina.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. The funeral procession will assemble at 11:45 a.m. Friday, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Matthias Church at 12:30 p.m., with interment to follow in East Lyme Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 4, 2020
