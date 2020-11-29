Mystic - John Robert "Jack" Fix, 86, formerly of Stonington and Groton Long Point, died Nov. 20, 2020. at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.



Jack attended Allegheny College, Meadville, Pa. and in 1954, transferred to the Rochester Institute of Technology, School for American Crafts to pursue a career in art, where he graduated in 1957. He also received a MAT degree at Connecticut College in 1968. Jack began his lifelong teaching career in 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pa. In 1960, he moved to Connecticut to join the Art School faculty at Norwich Free Academy. Jack also taught adult classes in metalsmithing and jewelry. He was adored as an art instructor and after his "official" retirement from NFA in 1992, he continued teaching one of his weekly adult classes well into his late 70s. Jack showed his works at countless galleries and art festivals. In 1964, he was selected to conduct metalsmithing demonstrations at the New York World's Fair. Some of his commissioned works include the Menorah and Chalice at Harkness Memorial Chapel, New London and the alter set at St Paul's Episcopal Church in Westbrook.



A rotarian to his core, Jack was the longtime recording secretary of the Mystic Chapter of Rotary International. He volunteered as a member of the Stonington Village Improvement Association, several committees of the Stonington Village Farmers Market and for the James Merrill House. He was a board member of Lyman Allyn Art Museum and on the board of trustees for the Stonington Historical Society from 2004 to 2018. He also was a member of the congregation at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Groton for 56 years.



Jack was at peace, and always found solace whenever he was near the ocean. It was common for him to take long walks along the water's edge or stake out a small patch of beach for a towel to read his book.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marcia; a daughter, Anne Fix, her husband Kevin Bowdler and grandsons Christopher and Alexander of Stonington; and a son, Dr. Peter Fix, PhD, and his wife Suzanne Patrick, Esq. of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Jean Groff of Ronks, Pa.



A celebration of Jack's life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stonington Historical Society or the Rotary Club of Mystic.



