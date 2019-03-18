New London - John Robert Kelly Sr. (Bob), age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and caregivers on Friday, March 15, 2019.



Bob was born in New London on May 25, 1935, the son of Robert Edward Kelly and Catherine Garvey Kelly. Bob was a 1953 graduate of New London High School and served in the United States Army from 1954 through 1957. Bob was proudly employed for 47 years at General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division, in Groton. He served as the head of EB's chemistry department and past vice president of the Marine Draftsmen Association.



Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Yvonne (Cirillo) Kelly and their children, daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and David Sistare, son John Kelly Jr., son and daughter-in-law David and Wendy Kelly, and daughter and son-in-law Donna Kelly and James Gibson. Bob loved and greatly enjoyed his grandchildren, Kathryn, Tess, Emily, Klaudia, Bruce and Jack. Bob is also survived by his sister Katherine MacDougall and his brother and sister-in-law, James and Dorothy Kelly. Bob was predeceased by his brother Thomas Kelly, his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Ward Robbins and his brother-in-law Everett MacDougall.



Bob lived his life dedicated to his family, serving his country and tirelessly helping those most in need. One of his favorite sayings was, "In the end, it's what you do for your fellow man." Bob will be missed by those he quietly helped without the need for any recognition. Bob loved sports (especially the Yankees, Celtics and Giants) and coached CYO Basketball and Little League baseball in East Lyme when his children were young. Bob was a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London, a church he truly loved.



Calling hours are 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church with interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in his honor directed to Middlesex Health Hospice Program, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. Condolences may be shared at

Published in The Day on Mar. 18, 2019