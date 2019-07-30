|
|
Lyme - John Ruben Leonard, 79, of 250 Hamburg Road, Lyme, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Lyme. John was born in New London, March 22, 1940, and was the son of John Sawyer Leonard and Virginia Turner Smith Leonard.
John was raised in Groton. His family were members of the Shennecossett Yacht Club in his home town. It was here that John discovered his love for boating which led to his appreciation of the wooden boats that became central to his life. This passion led him to Hamburg Cove where he established the Cove Landing Marina in 1978. John's vision encompassed both the history of Hamburg Cove and the craftsmanship and the artistry of wooden boats. Through his boatyard he created a community of like-minded people who shared his love of the water, the boats, and the beauty of the Cove. John's family will perpetuate his legacy with the continued operation of Cove Landing Marine.
John was an accomplished artist and received a first place award in lithography at the Mystic Art Show in 1961. John had a 10 year-long career in management at Electric Boat prior to purchasing Cove Landing. From 1985-86 he was Commodore of the Hamburg Cove Yacht Club, and in 2013, John received the Commodore's Award for Outstanding Service. For many years John was a Mystic Seaport member and Judge of The Antique and Wooden Boat Show, where the family yacht Duchess is widely known for leading the boat parade.
John is survived by his son, Jonathan Leonard and his wife, Katherine, of Savannah, Ga.; and by his daughter, Jennifer Leonard Ruhling and her husband, Christopher, of Charleston, S.C. Seven grandchildren, Margaret, John Sawyer, and Robert Leonard of Savannah, Ga; Jacob, Hadley, John Turner, and Cailin Ruhling of Charleston, S.C., who named John "Boatyard Grampa," will miss his dry sense of humor, his quick wit, and kind generosity. It was a great joy for John to watch his grandchildren swimming and boating on his beloved cove, and the children loved being there with him as well.
John is also survived by his sister, Jan Kirkup and her husband Joe, of Fort Meyers, Fla. Smooth seas and fair winds to you, my brother.
A celebration of John's Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019, at Cove Landing Marine, 250 Hamburg Road, Lyme, CT.
Published in The Day on July 30, 2019