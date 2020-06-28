East Lyme - John S. Massaro Jr., 66, of East Lyme, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic. He was born in New York City March 8, 1954, the son of John and Agatha Adragna Massaro. He grew up in Roslyn Heights, N.Y. In 1971, the family moved to Shrewsbury, Mass. In 2004, John and his parents moved to East Lyme to be near his sister, Patricia and her husband, Todd Whitaker.
The family would like to thank the following organizations for supporting John: SMHA, DSS, Project Genesis, Mindscape Industries, ABI Resources and High Hopes. Additionally, "thank you" for his employment by Goodwill Industries and most recently, at the Flanders Fish Market in East Lyme.
He is survived by sisters, Patricia Massaro Whitaker, of East Lyme, Christine A. Massaro, of Amherst, Mass.; brother James Massaro of Medford, N.J.; and five nephews: Todd Whitaker Jr., Andrew Massaro, Mark Massaro, Tanner Kelting-Massaro, Dylan Kelting-Massaro; and one niece, Kathryn Whitaker.
John was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. He often attended games when he lived on Long Island. He loved to watch the Yankees and Giants games, and talked about his teams with everyone. He loved animals; dogs were his favorite, particularly golden retrievers. He had a few dogs of his own; all of them were well-cared for and loved very much.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately in St. Agnes Church followed by burial in East Lyme Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on John's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, Inc, 36 Town Woods Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371.
The family would like to thank the following organizations for supporting John: SMHA, DSS, Project Genesis, Mindscape Industries, ABI Resources and High Hopes. Additionally, "thank you" for his employment by Goodwill Industries and most recently, at the Flanders Fish Market in East Lyme.
He is survived by sisters, Patricia Massaro Whitaker, of East Lyme, Christine A. Massaro, of Amherst, Mass.; brother James Massaro of Medford, N.J.; and five nephews: Todd Whitaker Jr., Andrew Massaro, Mark Massaro, Tanner Kelting-Massaro, Dylan Kelting-Massaro; and one niece, Kathryn Whitaker.
John was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. He often attended games when he lived on Long Island. He loved to watch the Yankees and Giants games, and talked about his teams with everyone. He loved animals; dogs were his favorite, particularly golden retrievers. He had a few dogs of his own; all of them were well-cared for and loved very much.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately in St. Agnes Church followed by burial in East Lyme Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on John's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, Inc, 36 Town Woods Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.