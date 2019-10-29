|
|
|
New London - John "Jack" Sullivan, 88, of New London, husband of Mary Sullivan, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Bayview Healthcare Center in Waterford. Jack was Principal of the Jennings School in New London, retiring in 1991.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. There will be calling hours Friday from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2019