Norwich - John Summerlin, Sr., 88, of Norwich, passed away May 1, 2019, with his children by his side. John was born in Canterbury, Sept. 7, 1930. In 1947 he entered the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and was stationed in several posts throughout the United States. John worked hard all of his life. He did his best and never complained even at the very end.



John is survived by two children, John Jr. and wife Paula of Austin, Texas, Linda Miner and husband Alden of N. Franklin; grandchildren, Jesse, and his wife, Stephanie, Elana Summerlin of Texas and Michael and Thomas Miner of N. Franklin.



John enjoyed drawing, fishing, finding four leaf clovers, playing pitch, and chess. He looked forward to completing the daily crossword puzzle and cryptoquote as he had his hot cup of coffee. He was a member of the Rose City Chorus and was very proud to be awarded barbershopper of the year in 1987. He looked forward to singing in the church choir on Sundays at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Square dancing, round dancing, ballroom and polka style kept him happy and fit. He ran marathon races, Rose Arts races, and jogged well into his late 80s. "Yes, you got your money's worth Dad!" (smile) Last, but not least, he was a Red Sox fan.



Although John's voice, his smile, and sarcastic sense of humor are gone, our memories will live on. John Summerlin's main goal was to make sure his children grew up safely, went to college, and had a better life than he did. "Mission accomplished Dad!" Funeral Services will be private. Published in The Day on May 10, 2019