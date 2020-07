Or Copy this URL to Share

Waterford - John T. Bresser, 95, of Waterford died June 19, 2020.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Paul Church, 190 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Interment will follow at Jordan Cemetery. There are no public viewing hours.



Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic is entrusted with his care.



