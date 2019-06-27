Services Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand St Niantic , CT 06357 (860) 739-6112 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand St Niantic , CT 06357 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Matthias Church 317 Chesterfield Rd. East Lyme , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Hoye Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John T. Hoye

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers East Lyme - John T. Hoye, of East Lyme, beloved husband of June Ippolito Hoye, died peacefully June 25, 2019, surrounded by family, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Born Dec. 1, 1935, in Derby, the son of William and Kathryn Lane Hoye, his life-long devotion to public service and government began at Shelton High School where he was the President of the Student Council, Class of 1953. He was most proud that after retiring, in 2003, as a return to college student, he received his degree from the University of Connecticut in General Studies.



John's professional life was spent in Insurance as a Charter Life Underwriter, (C.L.U.) who was the Assistant Manager in the John Hancock Insurance Norwich office. In 1992-1999, he was employed in the Insurance Dept. of the State of Connecticut. After his retirement, he taught Personal Finance to the recruits at the Groton Submarine Base.



His dedication to community service was unique. He had the distinction of having been an elected official in four different towns-Ansonia, North Stonington, East Lyme, and Montville.



In 1978, he moved to East Lyme where he initially served on the Board of Education for three years. Then, in 1987, he was elected as the State Representative from the 37th district, East Lyme-Montville, serving in that capacity for two terms on the Education Committee and the Public Safety Committee.



He was proud of his legislative successes with the Senators of the 37th District in bringing to his district funds for the repair and widening of Route 161, for clearing sediment from Smith Cove, for dredging Lake Pattagansett, for acquisition of open land, and for funds for the new East Lyme Library.



During his second term, he and the senators were able to procure funds for Oswegatchie Hills, the E.L. Dept. of Youth Services, The Montville Senior Citizens Center, and the Montville Sewer Construction. He also initiated a Safety Study of Route 163 and was one of the initiators of the Niantic River Gateway Act. All of these projects continue to improve the quality of life for the citizens of East Lyme and Montville, old and young.



During that period, he also served on the East Lyme Library Board and as a member of the East Lyme Planning Commission. In addition, from 1982-86, he volunteered as an assistant softball coach, under Coach Judy Deeb at East Lyme High. In 2000, he served as the Chairman of the East Lyme Charter Revision committee. In 2001, he became a member of the East Lyme Public Trust Foundation and ably served as its Vice-Chairman during its building and rebuilding, serving as the Master of Ceremonies of both the dedication of the Boardwalk in 2005 and the rededication in 2015.



In 2016, he organized a committee of service organizations made up of The East Lyme Public Trust Foundation, The Rotary, and The Lions. Through this committee, the Band Stand at McCook Park was donated to the town.



John was a true "people person". He was dedicated to helping people as an insurance agent, as a government official, and as a community volunteer. He enjoyed constituent service and made sure that anyone who contacted him for help could be sure of his reliable efforts. He once wrote, "Some people enter public life because of what they can be; other people enter public service because of what they hope to do. I continually strive to be numbered among the doers."



There wasn't a waitress, waiter, mail-carrier, handy-man, nurse or doctor who didn't remember John. He made them all know that he saw them as important people, and he took a keen interest in their lives and opinions.



He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His sense of humor and optimism will long be remembered. The motto of his campaign literature, "Continue the Caring Tradition" aptly described his view of life.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June Ippolito Hoye. He is also survived by two daughters, Lauren Hoye Collins and son-in-law- Michael Collins of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Portsmouth, R.I.; and Kathleen Hoye Mingo and son-in-law COL (R) James Mingo of Williamsburg, Va.; his son, John T. Hoye, Jr. of Californi;, two grandchildren, Jessica and Jack Mingo; his brother, Raymond Hoye and wife-Cheryl of Shelton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his brother William Hoye of San Diego, Calif.; his sister Kathrine Hoye (Sister Presentation of the Sisters of St. Joseph); and an infant daughter Karen Hoye.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the East Lyme Public Trust Foundation, at ELPTF at PO Box 174, Niantic, Ct. 06357, or the East Lyme Library, specifically for the purchase of books, at 39 Society Road, Niantic, 06357.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Rd., East Lyme, CT 06333.



Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries