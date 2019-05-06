

Waterford - John Thomas Bobinski, 71, of Waterford died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born July 18, 1947, in New London to Doris Poehlman and Walter Bobinski. On May 18, 1985, he married "the love of his life," the former Pamela Buzenski, who survives him.



John attended elementary schools in both Groton and Mystic. He loved baseball from an early age and played in Little League, Babe Ruth, American Legion and the Morgan Park League. Baseball impacted his life greatly.



He attended St. Bernard High School, graduating in 1965. He was an outstanding baseball and football player and was inducted into St. Bernard Hall of Fame in 1990. He then went on to Mitchell College, where he graduated in 1968 and he led the team in batting two years in a row, with an average of .389 in 1967 and .405 in 1968. In one game, against Providence College, he hit a home run, double and a single (a triple short of a cycle), which contributed to Mitchell College winning the game and John getting a full scholarship to Providence College. He graduated from Providence College in 1970 with a B.A. degree in business.



After graduating, from Providence College, he was asked to play baseball in the Cape Cod League. He declined so he could enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1970. He was stationed to the DE-1048 USS Sample out of Pearl Harbor as their personnel clerk. He saw two combat missions to Vietnam in 1972 and 1973. He was honorably discharged in 1974.



John worked at Pfizer Inc. until his retirement as a computer programmer in the manufacturing department from 1979 to 2008. In retirement, he loved keeping up with his Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also loved to watch and feed birds while sitting on the porch with his collie dog, Hunny.



John was a quiet and humble man who loved his family very much.



Besides his wife, Pamela, he is survived by two stepdaughters, Michele Jensen of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Tara Slayton of Orlando, Fla., whom he raised as his own; four grandchildren, Patrick, Samantha, Jayden and Tyler; a great-grandson, Isaac; and sisters, Janice Hewitt of Bristol, N.H., and Judy Bobinski of Duarte, Calif. His younger sister Alisa Bobinski of Florida passed away one month after John.



There will be a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2019, at St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road in Waterford. A celebration at life will follow at Langley's Restaurant at the Great Neck Country Club in Waterford. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. Published in The Day on May 6, 2019