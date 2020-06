Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

Waterford - John Thomas Bresser, 95, of Waterford died peacefully at home June 19, 2020.



Full obituary will be in Sunday's paper.



Impellitteri-Malia is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store