Waterford - John Thomas Bresser, 95, of Waterford, died peacefully in his home Friday, June 19, 2020. John was born Nov. 18, 1924, in Vader, Wash. to the late Armine and Lena (Graham) Bresser. His mother died when he was just three years old. At that time, John and his sister Pat moved to British Columbia to live with his two aunts and an uncle. John spent many days farming with his Uncle Tom, whom he dearly loved and talked about the day he died.
Times were difficult back then, and John decided, after hearing of the attack on Pearl Harbor, that he would return to Washington state to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. He served proudly in the United States Navy as a first-class petty officer from 1942 to 1949. He spent part of his time during World War II aboard the USS Orca in the Philippines, where he participated in the Battle of Leyte Gulf. He recalled seeing Gen. MacArthur come ashore there in 1944. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, John joined the U.S. Coast Guard. It was during his time in the Coast Guard, when he was stationed in New England, that he met his future wife, Betty.
He and Elizabeth "Betty" Auwood were married May 16, 1953, at St. Joseph Church. She predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by his three daughters, Susan O'Connor, of Rhode Island, Patricia Bresser, of Minnesota and Elizabeth Olsen, of Connecticut; along with five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
John was employed at Pfizer Inc. and was one of the founders of what is now Scient Federal Credit Union. During his years at Pfizer, John worked second jobs in order to support his growing family. Primarily, he worked security at Connecticut College, and then at The Day in New London. He continued working at The Day, after retiring from Pfizer.
John's was a life well lived. He leaves behind a legacy of love and caring and faith. He was a man of quiet faith. He was never one to preach to others, but a man who said the Rosary daily and prayed for those he loved. He would sometimes say, "I added 'so and so' to my prayers. He is going through a rough time." or "I've been praying for 'so and so' and I think it's working." He prayed his Rosary on the night he died. John's grandchildren and great-grandchildren called him "Bucka," and could always count on their Bucka to show up at events and holidays. A man of few words, he would often say, "I just enjoy listening to everyone and watching all the action." He will be missed dearly by his family.
Family and friends are asked to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Paul Church, 190 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Interment will follow at Jordan Cemetery. There are no public viewing hours. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic is entrusted with his care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.