Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
John Thomas Havrilla


1923 - 2019
John Thomas Havrilla Obituary
Waterford - John Thomas Havrilla, 96, passed away Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence in Waterford.

He was born June 22, 1923, in Niantic, the son of the late Thomas and Veronica Havrilla.

A graduate of Chapman Technical High School, John served honorably in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He was employed for 44 years as a tool designer at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton.

He is survived by his two daughters, Donna Havrilla and her husband Robert Chiasson of Waterford and Susan Havrilla and her fiance Martin Jacobson of Naples, Fla.; two sisters, Helen Secora of Hollywood, Fla. and Margaret Roggero of Waterford; and two grandchildren, Aaron and Alex Clippinger. He was predeceased by his wife Agnes Theresa Havrilla.

John took great pride in hard work, whether in his professional or family life. He liked nothing better than to be outside working in his yard. He also spent many years as a carpenter outside of his job at Electric Boat. He was a "pro" at fixing anything.

The family would like to thank the Visting Angels, home health care service in Groton, for their attentive care during the past year, especially Taylor and Dr. Mike Feltes. Thanks also goes to Lawrence from VITAS Healthcare, who was a sincere, compassionate and caring angel. The family also thanks Lori from Attrinity, who became a true friend. "She is a special part of our lives now and will remain in our hearts forever."

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, assisted the family with the private funeral arrangements.

Donations in his memory may be made to the or the Connecticut Humane Society.

Online condolences may be shared with John's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019
