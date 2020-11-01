1/1
John Thomas Pearson
Mystic - John Thomas Pearson, 87, Masonicare at Mystic died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

He was the husband of Josephine Ruth Pearson. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary earlier this month; she was the love of his life.

He is survived by his sons, John (wife Cathy) of Craig, Colo., Josiah (wife Suzanne) of Johnson City, N.Y.; and his daughter Maggie Courter of Mystic; nine grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Phyliss Kelly of Palm Springs, Calif.

Prior to retirement, John served as vice president senior trust officer of Burke & Herbert Bank in Alexandria, Va. He is known for his interest in music and art. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling the globe with Josephine.

For additional obituary information or to share a note of remembrance and condolence with John's family, please visit w.w.w.dinotofuneral.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
