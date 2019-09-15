|
|
Mystic - John Vick, 75, of Mystic, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of 38 years to Penny (Hettinger) Vick.
"I said goodbye to the love of my life yesterday. Like all married couples we had our ups and downs, but our love for each other never wavered. I want to thank John for being a wonderful dad to Mike; and an awesome and loving Grampy to our three guys; and for being such a wonderful, caring and understanding husband. I also want to thank him for providing me with memories of our time of living aboard the "Sea Gull," memories I will cherish forever."
Born in Cleveland, Ohio to parents, Joe and Ruth Vick, who predeceased him, John is survived by his stepson Michael Hettinger; and his grandsons, Daniel, Nathan and D.J. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Jo Ann Samodell, Marilyn Vick, James Vick, Loree Vick, Ruth Vick and Robert Vick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, too numerous to mention.
After graduating from high school, John went on to graduate from Case Western University with a mechanical engineering degree. He then served four years in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge. Afterward, he went to work for Atlas Copco Corporation, where he worked in sales.
John had two dreams: to own a business and to live on a boat. He started his business, Marvann Company, in 1987, and retired early in 2019. He also worked for a number of years at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic. He cherished the time that he spent with residents there, heading a men's club and driving the recreation van. He will be greatly missed by all.
When he got out of the Navy, John bought a wooden boat he named "Quistia Jivil," and called it home both in Norwalk and Mystic. He met Penny in 1978, in Mystic, and eventually bought a bigger boat, "The Sea Gull." Penny and John married on the back of the boat in 1981, and she, and her son Mike, moved on board. Because of a job change, they had to pick up anchor and take their "home" to Florida, where they lived for five years.
A Celebration of Life for John's very full life will be held in the spring at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3263 in Mystic, where John was an active member. Date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Mystic VFW in John's name would be appreciated.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home in Westerly, R.I. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019