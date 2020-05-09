New London - John Vincent Keating, formerly of New London passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at the New London Rehabilitation and Care Center in Waterford. Mr. Keating was born in New London Sept. 7, 1927, the son of John and Pauline Wollschlager Keating.



He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Army and the National Guard (active reserve) where he was a supply staff officer and Senior Warrant Officer from 1946-1987. Mr. Keating also worked for the City of New London as a Tax Officer. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Waterford. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 189, serving as Post Adjunct, Post Advocate and was a past Commander. He was also a member of the VFW National Home Military Officers Association of America; U.S. Army Warrant Officer Association.



Mr. Keating was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Keating with whom he made his home.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment followed in St. Mary's Cemetery with full military honors.



Mr. Keating's friends would like to thank the staff at Atria; the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital; and New London Rehabilitation and Care Center for their extraordinary care and compassion during these difficult times.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London was entrusted with arrangements.



