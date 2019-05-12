|
|
|
Groton - John W. "Jack" Maisch, 93, of Groton died Tuesday May 7, 2019, at Fairview in Groton. He was born May 28, 1925, in New York City to Frederick G. and Mary Buckley Maisch. He married Julie Colety Maisch, she survives him. Jack served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from General Dynamics in the Electric Boat division.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday May 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. There are no calling hours.
Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming issue of The Day.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2019
Read More