Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
For more information about
John Maisch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Maisch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. "Jack" Maisch


1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
John W. "Jack" Maisch Obituary
Groton - John W. "Jack" Maisch, 93, of Groton died Tuesday May 7, 2019, at Fairview in Groton. He was born May 28, 1925, in New York City to Frederick G. and Mary Buckley Maisch. He married Julie Colety Maisch, she survives him. Jack served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from General Dynamics in the Electric Boat division.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday May 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. There are no calling hours.

Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming issue of The Day.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.