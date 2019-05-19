Groton - John W. "Jack" Maisch, 93, of Groton died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Fairview Rehabilitation in Groton. He was born May 28, 1925, in New York City to Frederick G. and Mary Buckley Maisch. He married Julie Colety Maisch in 1959. She survives him.



Jack grew up in Eastchester, N.Y. and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was a member of the engineering honor society, Tau Beta Pi. He later received his master's degree, in engineering, from the University of Connecticut.



Jack served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during World War II and was honorably discharged. He worked for Roebling Steel for several years. Later Jack worked for General Dynamics in the Electric Boat Division in engineering and management until his retirement.



He was a longtime member, since 1962, of the Shennecossett Yacht Club in Groton. He enjoyed sailing, skiing, and kayaking. Jack was also an avid reader. He would read for pleasure or for information.



Jack was active in the community. He served as chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals for the City of Groton and the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority Advisory Board for many years.



Besides his wife Julie, he is survived by daughter Jennifer Calder and her husband Joseph of Driggs, Idaho; son Stephen Maisch and his wife Colour of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandson Bode Calder; granddaughter Hunter Maisch; nephews, Michael (Gwen) Maisch, Jeffrey (Kathleen) Maisch; cousin, Sr. Patricia Nugent and John Nugent; and a very special sister-in-law Barbara Amatruda.



He was preceded in death by brother Frederick G. Maisch; nephew Robert Maisch; and cousin Margaret Nugent.



The family would like to thank the Fairview staff for their compassion and care they gave to Jack.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jack's memory to the donor's favorite charity.



Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. Published in The Day on May 19, 2019