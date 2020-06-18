John W. Maranda
1957 - 2020
Niantic - John W. Maranda, 62, of Niantic, husband of Susan (Malinosky) Maranda, passed away June 10, 2020. They shared 34 years of marriage together. He was born in Key West, Fla. to Helen and Francis Maranda in 1957.

The family moved to Old Lyme where he was raised. John was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. and was a trained chef. He worked in many restaurants in Connecticut and Florida until he opened Maranda's Catering with Susan. Together they ran the business for 32 years. John was a rock star in the kitchen. Cooking for him was as natural as breathing. The atmosphere would have more energy and more excitement when John walked in the room. He loved to cook for his friends, who were always willing guests at his table. After retiring, he and Susan spent their time at their beach house in Niantic. John loved the ocean and spent many happy hours boating. He was known for his kindness and was a true and giving friend to many.

Besides his wife John leaves his brother Francis and his wife Pat; his sister Jacqueline and her husband Allan; and his sister Jeannine. He also leaves his nephew Allan Jr. and his partner Cara; his niece Abby and husband Ryan; his niece Anne and husband Matt; his niece Maggie and husband James; great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved puppy Evie. He is no longer in pain.

May he rest in peace, walk tall and COOK ON!

Donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for tributes.

Published in The Day on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
