Mystic - John M. Wilson Sr., 80, of Mystic died unexpectedly, Friday, June 14, 2019, after a brief illness.



Affectionately known as "Mike" he was the loving husband of 58 years to Elizabeth A. (Elder) Wilson.



Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Coughlin) Wilson and lived in Mystic since 1963.



He attended local schools in Manchester and was a graduate of Manchester High School class of 1956. Following high school, he continued his education at the Willimantic State Teacher's College graduating in 1961.



Mike was an educator in the Groton school system for 35 years. He began his career as a teacher for the former William Seeley and Claude Chester Elementary Schools. He eventually became Principal for S.B. Butler and Mary Morrison Elementary Schools up until his retirement in 1996.



In addition to his wife, he leaves his two sons, John M. Wilson Jr. and David P. Wilson; daughter; Kathleen A. Wilson; two sisters, Kathryn Wilson and Patricia Bove; his grandchildren, Lindsay, Kathryn, Carly, Joshua, and Jill; and his beloved extended family, Kevin McMahon, Lisa Wilson, and Elizabeth Chappell.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Patrick Church 32 East Main St. Mystic. His burial will be private. There are no calling hours.



Mike was an avid fisherman. The fish in Block Island Sound can rest easy now.



A celebration of life will follow on an upcoming date to be determined. Published in The Day on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary