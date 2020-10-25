Gales Ferry - Johnathan Adam Smith, 35, of Gales Ferry passed away peacefully Oct. 16, 2020 at home. He was born Oct. 29,1984, in New London, the son of Carlton M. Smith Jr. and Lisa (Perkins) Bailey.
Johnathan attended Ledyard public schools, graduating from Ledyard High School in 2002. He was very active in Ledyard youth sports, playing soccer, basketball and his favorite sport, baseball. .At Ledyard High School, Johnathan was a 4-year varsity player on the baseball team. He also spent many summers playing for the Ledyard-Pawcatuck American Legion baseball team. Johnathan was also a fan of the UConn men's basketball team, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants. After high school, Johnathan attended UConn Avery Point for a short time, and worked several jobs in the area, most recently working at Reynolds' Subaru in Lyme.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Michael Bailey of Gales Ferry; his father and stepmother Carlton Smith Jr. and Trudy Flanery of Ledyard. He is also survived by brothers, Cory Bailey of Gales Ferry and Carter Smith of Ledyard; as well as grandmother Dolores Smith of Norwich; grandparents James and Mary Bailey of Noank; and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Johnathan also leaves behind a special aunt and uncle, Dawn and Robert Smith of Waterboro, Maine, who were a big part of his childhood.
Johnathan was predeceased by grandmother Phyllis Burdick of Mystic; grandfather Alfred Perkins of Groton; and grandfather Carlton Smith Sr. of Norwich.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank Johnathan's family for their support and give a special "thank you" to Ismaele Jacques of Smilow's Palliative Care Unit. Donations in Johnathan's memory may be made to the Ledyard Food Bank or a charity of your choice
. Johnathan will always be remembered for his kind heart, his sense of humor and mostly his ever-present smile. "Be at peace now Johnathan." Please visit www.byles.com
