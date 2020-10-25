1/1
Johnathan Adam Smith
1984 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gales Ferry - Johnathan Adam Smith, 35, of Gales Ferry passed away peacefully Oct. 16, 2020 at home. He was born Oct. 29,1984, in New London, the son of Carlton M. Smith Jr. and Lisa (Perkins) Bailey.

Johnathan attended Ledyard public schools, graduating from Ledyard High School in 2002. He was very active in Ledyard youth sports, playing soccer, basketball and his favorite sport, baseball. .At Ledyard High School, Johnathan was a 4-year varsity player on the baseball team. He also spent many summers playing for the Ledyard-Pawcatuck American Legion baseball team. Johnathan was also a fan of the UConn men's basketball team, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants. After high school, Johnathan attended UConn Avery Point for a short time, and worked several jobs in the area, most recently working at Reynolds' Subaru in Lyme.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Michael Bailey of Gales Ferry; his father and stepmother Carlton Smith Jr. and Trudy Flanery of Ledyard. He is also survived by brothers, Cory Bailey of Gales Ferry and Carter Smith of Ledyard; as well as grandmother Dolores Smith of Norwich; grandparents James and Mary Bailey of Noank; and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Johnathan also leaves behind a special aunt and uncle, Dawn and Robert Smith of Waterboro, Maine, who were a big part of his childhood.

Johnathan was predeceased by grandmother Phyllis Burdick of Mystic; grandfather Alfred Perkins of Groton; and grandfather Carlton Smith Sr. of Norwich.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Johnathan's family for their support and give a special "thank you" to Ismaele Jacques of Smilow's Palliative Care Unit. Donations in Johnathan's memory may be made to the Ledyard Food Bank or a charity of your choice. Johnathan will always be remembered for his kind heart, his sense of humor and mostly his ever-present smile. "Be at peace now Johnathan." Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BYLES Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I worked with Jonathan at the spa at Norwich inn. He was a good kid. May he Rest In Peace.
Maria Diana
October 24, 2020
Dear Lisa and Mike, My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I remember fondly all of those summers on the bleachers rooting for the kids on the ball field. May you find peace in the memories made along the way. God Bless Johnathan.
Sue Colaluca
Sue Colaluca
Friend
October 23, 2020
I remember John from high school, always smiling. Condolences to his family.
Amanda (Shipley) Zawieruszynski
Classmate
October 23, 2020
I played baseball with Smitty growing up - he was a great guy, always smiling and fun to be around (great ball player too!). He will be missed. My condolences to his family.
Jeff Mogan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved