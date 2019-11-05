Home

Johnathan James Mazzella


1986 - 2019
Johnathan James Mazzella Obituary
Norwich - Johnathan James Mazzella, 33, of Norwich passed away at his home Nov. 2, 2019. He was Born March 1, 1986, in Middletown to Lisa (Renninger) LaCoursiere of Oakdale, and the late James Mazzella.

He graduated from Norwich Technical School and worked as a maintenance man in Norwich.

He loved football, hiking, long walks with his nieces and nephews, camping and bonfires. He loved being outdoors.

He leaves behind his parents, Lisa LaCoursiere and husband James LaCoursiere; brother Jason Mazzella and partner Christine Emerson; and sister Kaylene Mazzella and partner Jonathan Morales; his grandparents, John and Dorothy Renninger; and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father James Mazzella.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd., Uncasville. A celebration of his life will follow beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Montville American Legion Post 112, 89 Pink Row, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on Nov. 5, 2019
