Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
For more information about
Johnta Stokes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miracle Temple
45 Broad Street
New London, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Miracle Temple
45 Broad Street
New London, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnta Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnta D. Stokes


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnta D. Stokes Obituary
West Hartford - Johnta D. Stokes, 34, of West Hartford, entered eternal rest Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. the son of Willie Sr. and Irene (Hilliard) Stokes.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Miracle Temple, 45 Broad Street, New London. Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London.
Published in The Day on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
Download Now