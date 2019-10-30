|
West Hartford - Johnta D. Stokes, 34, of West Hartford, entered eternal rest Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. the son of Willie Sr. and Irene (Hilliard) Stokes.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Miracle Temple, 45 Broad Street, New London. Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London.
Published in The Day on Oct. 30, 2019