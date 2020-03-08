Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Jonathan Burbank
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
New London, CT
Jonathan L. Burbank


1981 - 2020
Jonathan L. Burbank Obituary
Ledyard - Jonathan L. Burbank, 38, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born Sept. 11, 1981, in San Diego, Calif., the son of Sharee (Corbitt) and Charles R. Burbank Jr.

The son of a career U.S. Navy hospital corpsman, Jonathan moved numerous times, but adopted Connecticut as his home where he met Holly Stage, whom he married in 2004. Jonathan and Holly settled down in Ledyard where they became "Uncle Jon" and "Aunt Holly" to their neighbor Greg and Mae Dalton's daughter, Kate. When Jon's sister-in-law, Trish Stage, was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, he and Holly stepped in to help with Trish and Nick's twin daughters, Rylee and Reagan; he once again became Uncle Jon.

Jonathan proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 17 years as a military police officer in multiple units, most recently in the 643 Military Police Unit where he obtained the rank of staff sergeant (E-6). He also worked as an EMT, a police officer, an emergency services dispatcher and, most recently, as a UPS driver.

While Jonathan was a hard worker, he did not let work consume his life. Jonathan's other passions included spending time with his wife, Holly, his two pit bull mixes, Athena and Ajax, which he called his "kids," motorcycle riding, going to concerts, and watching his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Beyond his careers and pastimes, Jonathan somehow always was there for anyone who needed help. All anyone needed to do was call, and he would drop everything and come over to try, to help wherever he could.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jonathan is survived by his parents; his brother Benjamin Burbank; sister-in-law Mariana Cars-Burbank; father-in-law Charles Stage; sister-in-law Heather Stage; brother-in-law Nicholas Stage; nieces, Bella and Elayna Burbank: and nieces Rylee and Reagan Stage.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020
