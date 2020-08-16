Waterford - Jordine Aniese "Jordy," "JoJo," "BuddaBear" Mendez passed early morning Wednesday, August 12, 2020, a week before her 29th birthday.
A graduate of Waterford High School, class of 2013, Jordine grew up in Waterford with her family, and was the beloved eldest cousin and first grandchild to her grandparents. She was positivity, joy, patience and strength personified. She was always a ray of sunshine with infectious laughter. A heartbreaking loss, words can't describe how much she will be missed. Her family moves forward with belief that Jordine is in a better place - running, jumping, playing jokes and spreading smiles - watching over us as she always has. "We love you JoJo Bean. We are forever grateful to call you ours."
Jordine is survived by her mother Dorian Mendez; father Jamie Gomez; grandparents Agnes Mendez, Efrain Mendez and Iris Gomez; her siblings, Breanna, Joeanna and Tyler; aunts, Annette Gumbs, Terry Mendez-Neff and Timalisha Gomez; uncles, James Neff, Greg Gumbs and Jackie Gomez; and cousins: Anzia Mendez-Neff, Sierra Mendez-Neff, Vanessa Gumbs, Qameron Mendez-Neff, Kellsey Gumbs, Aries Dupont, Mason Dupont and others.
We will be celebrating Jordine's life on her birthday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at 476 Shewville Road, Ledyard. RSVP to mendezneff@gmail.com
or annettegumbs@gmail.com
. Out of respect for others, please bring your mask.