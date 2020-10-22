New London - Josefina "Josie" Deriquito Argarin, 85, of New London passed away quietly and peacefully at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born to parents Alfonso B. Deriquito and Soledad Brinas, March 19, 1935 in Manila, Philippines and was the oldest of six siblings including, Rogelio (brother-predeceased), Alfonso Jr. (brother-predeceased), Gwendolina (sister), Liberto (brother) and Lourdes (sister). Even though they were separated by geography, their families remain close in spirit.
Josefina attended the University of the East in the Philippines. She graduated in the upper percentile of the University (an elite class). She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and was proud of this accomplishment.
On May 25, 1958, she married Francisco B. Argarin in Manila, Philippines. Together, they lovingly raised six children, Joel (predeceased), Joselito, Luis (married to Karen Kirby), John, Joan (married to Gerard Ferraro), and Jocelyn. In early 1970s, she emigrated to the United States with her family. She worked several jobs including as a pharmacist technician at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. She was a hard worker and made many sacrifices for her children. The sacrifices by Josefina and Francisco (predeceased) enabled all six children to attend private Catholic Schools and Universities.
She also found joy in her grandchildren, Danielle, Dustin, Joseph, Desiree, Sarah, Kaitlin, Faith, Alexander (predeceased), Nicholas, and John; and her great-grandchildren, Katie, Lindsay, and Bailey; and many nephews and nieces.
Josefina and Francisco were active participants in their children and grandchildren's lives. They attended many school activities, dance performances, music recitals, award ceremonies and sporting events. They would visit the children while they were away in college. No visit was complete without a loaded refrigerator!
Josefina enjoyed an active social life being part of both Filipino-American and St. Joseph School and Church communities in New London. She loved to sing in the choir, take dance lessons with Francisco and play the piano. The family often enjoyed picnics at Washington Park, Hopeville Pond and Rocky Neck Beach with other families. Holidays were always at her house. Although the house was small, it was big enough to accommodate the large and loud family and friends. There was always plenty of Filipino food and love!
Josefina is a beautiful person, both inside and out. She will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. Joseph Church in New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com