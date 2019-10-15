|
Uncasville - Joseph Andrew "Joe" Cusati, 74, of Uncasville, passed away Aug. 29, 2019 at home with his family and friends by his side.
Joe graduated from Saint Bernard High School in 1963. Starting out as a small business owner at a young age, he later worked at Pfizer for over 30 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Montville Union Baptist Church.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Della; his three children, Jennifer, Joey and Blaine; and six grandchildren: Joey, Nastassia, Brandon, Mikayla, Larisa and Gracie; his twin sisters, Mary and Marge; and two step-children.
He was a loving husband and father, and a good friend who was known for his quick-witted and relentless humor.
Services will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18th, at the Montville Union Baptist Church followed by refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montville Union Baptist Church, 279 Route 163, Montville, CT 06353.
Published in The Day on Oct. 15, 2019