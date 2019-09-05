|
Uncasville - Joseph Anthony Casadonte, 76, of Porach Road, passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at the Backus Hospital in Norwich.
Born March 19, 1943, in Norwich, son of the late Salvatore and Grace (Furnari) Casadonte, John served in the United States Air Force.
Calling hours will begin at 5 p.m. prior to the service at 7 p.m., Friday Sept. 6, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave. in Norwich.
To leave a message of condolence for Joseph's family, please visit his memorial at www.Labenskifuneralhome.com.
The Labenski Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019