Waterford - Joseph Anthony Siragusa, 90, of Waterford, entered eternal life July 4, 2020. He was born Feb. 11, 1930, in New London. Joseph was the son of the late Natale and Rosemarie (Limanni) Siragusa. He attended local schools and graduated from the from Bulkeley School, as one of the "Bulkeley Boys." He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, who served during the Korean War era.



He attended Mitchell College, Boston University and the University of Connecticut, graduating with degrees in business and education. He was a business teacher at Montville High school, retiring after many years.



Joseph is survived by his longtime companion Ann Carbone, of Waterford; nieces, Rosemarie McLain and husband Charles, of Norwich, Gloria Serruta, of Norwich and Susan Amack, of Groton; and great-nieces, Deborah Jutkiewicz and Pamela Jutkiewicz and her daughter Jennifer. He was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Serruta and Rose Snellman; a niece Diana Jutkiewicz; and a nephew Henry Snellman.



Funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.



