1/1
Joseph Anthony Siragusa
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Joseph Anthony Siragusa, 90, of Waterford, entered eternal life July 4, 2020. He was born Feb. 11, 1930, in New London. Joseph was the son of the late Natale and Rosemarie (Limanni) Siragusa. He attended local schools and graduated from the from Bulkeley School, as one of the "Bulkeley Boys." He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, who served during the Korean War era.

He attended Mitchell College, Boston University and the University of Connecticut, graduating with degrees in business and education. He was a business teacher at Montville High school, retiring after many years.

Joseph is survived by his longtime companion Ann Carbone, of Waterford; nieces, Rosemarie McLain and husband Charles, of Norwich, Gloria Serruta, of Norwich and Susan Amack, of Groton; and great-nieces, Deborah Jutkiewicz and Pamela Jutkiewicz and her daughter Jennifer. He was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Serruta and Rose Snellman; a niece Diana Jutkiewicz; and a nephew Henry Snellman.

Funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved