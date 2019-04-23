Waterford - Joseph Bernard Tardif, "Joe", 82 of Waterford and formerly of Salem and New Britain, passed away April 19, 2019, at Mystic Health Care, with his beloved family by his side. Born in St. Agatha, Maine June 12, 1936, he was a son of the late William and Edith (Sirois) Tardif.



He was a proud veteran, having served with the US Army. He married his beloved wife, Maureen McNamara June 4, 1960. The couple lived in New Britain for a time and then settled to raise their family in Salem. Joe retired several years ago after a career in construction as a manager for Builder's Concrete and Seymour Sand and Stone. He was an active member of his community taking part with the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Oakdale, a former member of the Salem Lions, Fire Police with the Gardner Lake Fire Department and a member of the Hebron and Niantic VFW.



He will be remembered as a devoted family man whose greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed but always remembered with love by his wife Maureen, of 58 years; five children and their spouses, Greg (Betsy) Tardif of Hamden, Ken (Donna) Tardif of Bozrah, Keith (Colleen) Tardif of Manchester, Karen (Vincent) Patterson, Jr. of Salem, Leanne (John) Santos of E. Lyme; Siblings, Clayton (Louise) Tardif of Madawaska, Maine, Angela LeClerc of Middletown; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Patterson, Paul (Cassandra) Tardif, Garrett Tardif, Colin Tardif, John, Jacqueline and Kylee Santos; a great-granddaughter, Leighton Tardif and numerous extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by six brothers, Montfort, Ronaldo, Reginald, Jerry, Viateur, Angelo; two sisters, Berna and Delores.



Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, directly at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 752 Norwich Salem Tpke. Oakdale. Burial will follow in the Salem Green Cemetery



In lieu of memorial donations and in memory of Joe, the family requests that you make someone laugh.