Hudson, Fla. - Joseph "JoJo" C. Grant, of Hudson, Fla. passed away Sept. 13, 2019. He was born June 16, 1945. JoJo grew up in New London and was a member of the IBPOEW.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charlie R. and Katherine D. Franklin; and his sister Bernadette Franklin. He leaves behind his brother Errol "Teddy" Grant; his children, Joseph Grant, D'Nise Grant-Fitzpatrick, D'Lena Brooks, Ronnie Whitfield, Robert Johnson Sr., Curtis Austin; his niece Kiesha Grant-Murphy; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019