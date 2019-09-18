Home

Joseph C. "JoJo" Grant


1945 - 2019
Joseph C. "JoJo" Grant Obituary
Hudson, Fla. - Joseph "JoJo" C. Grant, of Hudson, Fla. passed away Sept. 13, 2019. He was born June 16, 1945. JoJo grew up in New London and was a member of the IBPOEW.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charlie R. and Katherine D. Franklin; and his sister Bernadette Franklin. He leaves behind his brother Errol "Teddy" Grant; his children, Joseph Grant, D'Nise Grant-Fitzpatrick, D'Lena Brooks, Ronnie Whitfield, Robert Johnson Sr., Curtis Austin; his niece Kiesha Grant-Murphy; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019
