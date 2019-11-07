Home

Joseph Caulfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Caulfield


1935 - 2019
Joseph Caulfield Obituary
Waterford - Joseph Caulfield, 84, of Shore Drive passed away Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.

He was born Sept. 13, 1935, in New London the son of the late Michael and Nora Connor Caulfield. He married Catherine Moran in 1959 in Branford.

Joe served in the United States Navy on board the USS Fulton from 1958 until 1962. He owned and operated Jack's Restaurant on Pequot Avenue for many years. He was a member of the Goshen and Pequot Fire Departments and a member of the New London Lodge of Elks #360.

Besides his wife Catherine, three sons survive him, Michael and David Caulfield of Groton and Scott Caulfield of Florida; two daughters, Debbie Henault and Karen Caulfield both of New London; and three grandchildren.

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 12 Ocean Avenue is in charge of arrangements which are private.
Published in The Day on Nov. 7, 2019
