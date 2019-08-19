|
Joseph Charles Baude III, 85, of New London entered eternal life on Aug. 17, 2019, in the company of his loving family.
He was born Jan. 25, 1934, in New London, the son of the late Joseph and Laura (Gagnon) Baude Jr. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Southworth) Baude, who survives him. He was a Navy veteran and was employed at Electric Boat for many years.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery with military honors.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Aug. 19, 2019