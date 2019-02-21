New London - Retired New London Police Corporal Joseph Chiappone, 92, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born on Feb. 16, 1927, of parents Charles and Mary Chiappone, who were of Italian decent. A lifelong resident, he proudly served the community of New London, Conn. as a police officer for 42 years, from 1952 through 1992.



Upon graduating from Saint Mary's School, he attended Chapman Technical High School, where among 500 students in attendance, he was an honor roll student and graduated with merit. He was elected the president of his freshman, sophomore, and junior class years. Joseph declined the nomination for president of his senior year due to the uncertainty of the times (World War II). In the field of sports while at Chapman Tech, he excelled in football and basketball and played those sports throughout his four years. He was elected captain of his basketball team in his junior and senior years, and captain of his football team in his senior year. He was a member of the Eastern-All-Conference teams in both football and basketball. Throughout his professional employment career, his sports background of which he excelled in served him well as a member of the Eastern Connecticut Basketball, Football and Baseball Officials Association, and he became widely known as an official in these three sports.



Joseph enlisted for three years in the United States Navy after high school during World War II, and earned the right to wear the Asiatic Theater Medal, the American theater Medal, and the Victory Medal with one battle star. Upon completion of his naval duties, he attended Billard Academy for one year.



Joseph begin his employment career working for eight years at Pfizer, Inc., He was appointed a supernumerary police officer on Jan. 15, 1952, and given a regular appointment status on Feb. 15, 1958. In the early 1970s, he was appointed to the status of corporal. Throughout the 42-year law-enforcement career that he loved, he had performed in every capacity within the New London Police Department and received numerous awards and commendations. He took great pride in his "old school style" and "street knowledge" and had his own unique manner of handling many delegates situations, becoming well known as the "peacekeeper." His level of courage and devotion throughout his police career earned him recognition in a written congratulatory letter for his service upon his retirement in 1992, from then President George HW Bush.



Preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Jennie Paprocki, his parents Charles Chiappone and Mary Jullarine, his brothers Michael Chiappone, Louis Chiappone, Santo Chiappone, his sister Agnes Chiappone, and his son Bruce Chiappone. He is survived by his daughter Kathy Brooks, his daughter Barbara and husband David O'Reilly, and his son Thomas and wife June Chiappone; his 3 grandsons, Andrew Chiappone, Justin O'Reilly, and Timothy Brooks; his 7 granddaughters, Caranne Gallegos, Cristen Weeler, Jennifer Chiappone, Nicole Hillstrom, Melissa O'Reilly, Jacqueline O'Reilly and Aubrey Brooks; his great-grandson Maxwell Adams, his 5 great-granddaughters Samantha Boden, Sydney Adams, Jessica Weller, Meagan Weller, Cassandra Weeler; his brother Harold Chiappone; numerous nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Thomas L Neilan & Sons Funeral Home in New London. A funeral mass of the Christian burial will take place at Saint Mary's Star of the Sea Parish in New London at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.



The family would like to express our thanks to the staff at Masonicare in Mystic, Conn., Assured Quality Home Care of Norwich, his Conservator, Attorney Victoria Mueller, and Mr. Chiappone's loyal and loving home health aide, Comalita Shand. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary