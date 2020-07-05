Clinton - Joseph Cobham Noyes V, known to everyone as "Quint," passed away suddenly Thursday June 25, 2020.
Quint was notorious for his charisma, humor, positivity and genuine love of people. He was born in Boston, Mass., and spent his childhood in Hartford, attending the Renbrook School. He enjoyed spending his summers with his paternal grandmother in Madison at the Madison Beach Club, and in Quebec at Lake Memphremagog with his maternal grandparents.
Quint's friendships spread far and wide. He went on to graduate from the Pomfret School in Pomfret, and had completed his freshman year at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y. Always on the move, Quint took pride in a variety of activities including lacrosse, soccer, squash, tennis and golf. He had a hunger for speed and adventure, which fueled his love for skiing.
Quint also possessed great artistic talent, and was also refining his skills in the kitchen. Breakfast was his specialty. Above all, Quint's greatest passion was bringing joy to the people he shared his experiences with. Quint's authenticity was remarkable. He had the ability to make anyone laugh, by simply being himself. A fiercely loyal friend with a contagiously bright spirit, Quint was the life of any party and loved by all.
Quint was the twelfth in line of direct descendants of the Hon. John Alden and a direct descendant of Joseph C. Noyes, United States Representative, 25th Congress, from Maine. He is survived by his parents Laura Talbot Noyes, of Clinton and Joseph C. Noyes IV, of Stonington; sister Sarah Pratt Noyes, of Clinton; his mother's fiancé, Capt. Wayne R. Buchanan, USCG, Ret., of Clinton; his father's fiancée, Suzanne M. Bethune, of Stonington; his grandparents Peter Brewster Talbot and Suzanne Nye Talbot, of Lebanon, N.H.; Joseph C. Noyes III, of San Miguel, Mexico; his aunt and uncle Heather Talbot Peterson and Mark J. Peterson, of Crested Butte, Colo.; his aunt Christina Noyes, of Alabama; his uncles, William A. Noyes, of Telluride, Colo., Jason C. Lewis and Jonathan A. Lewis, of Guilford.
Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8 and 9, at the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Road, Madison. Please join us for a celebration of Quint's life at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, outside of the First Congregational Church, 26 Meeting House Lane, Madison. We ask that you respect social distancing rules by staying on personal picnic blankets and wearing masks. We will be broadcasting the celebration via Zoom, link to be posted on the Swan Funeral Home website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/madison-ct/joseph-noyes-9238551
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Quint's memory may be made to the Renbrook School, https://www.renbrook.org/giving/give-today
; and the Pomfret School https://www.pomfret.org/support-pomfret/give
.