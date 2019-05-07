Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 348-9031
For more information about
Joseph Corbin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Corbin


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph E. Corbin Obituary
Groton - Joseph E. Corbin, 73, of Meridian St., Groton, died April 27, 2019.

Joseph E. Corbin was born August 8, 1945, in Van Buren, Maine to Edmund Corbin and Yvonne Dumont Corbin. He was raised in St. Leonard, NB, Canada and joined the Air Force in 1966. After leaving the military, he settled in Bakersfield, Calif. before moving to Conn. in 1985. He, aka "Highway Joe", retired as Crew Chief of the Fishers Island, N.Y. Highway Department after 25 years of service. An avid rollerblader, on any afternoon, he could be found riding around the island enjoying the sport and the view.

Mr. Corbin is survived by his wife, Maria; daughter, Lori Graff and husband, James; son, Christopher Corbin; daughter, Yvonne Sanchez; and six grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son, Jason Corbin.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Groton Congregational Church, 162 Monument St., Groton. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the at act.alz.org.
Published in The Day on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now