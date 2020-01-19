|
Westerly, R.I. - Joseph F. Quattromani, 82, beloved husband for 59 years of Margaret (Nicastro) Quattromani, of Westerly, R.I. passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Alphonso Quattromani and Rose Tate, and stepson of Frank C. Tate Jr. of Westerly.
Joseph was a graduate of Stonington High School, class of '55, and received an associate degree from Mohegan Community College. He was secretary treasurer of the Metal Trades Council and OPEIU Local 106 at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton for many years. He was a communicant of St. Clares's Church. Joseph was a U.S. Marine who served in Okinawa.
He leaves his wife Margaret; two children, Teresa Q. Edwards and Joseph M. Quattromani; two grandchildren, Bryan Edwards and Juliana Quattromani; and a niece, a nephew and several cousins.
Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Clares's Church, 62 Crandall Avenue, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Saint Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the and , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020